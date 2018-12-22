Zain receives four titles at Advertising Creativity Award 2018

KUWAIT: Information Minister Mohammad Al-Jabri awards Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti and Zain’s team with the presence of Director of the Arab Media Forum Madhi Al-Khamees.

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading digital service provider in Kuwait, proudly received four titles as part of the Advertising Creativity Award 2018. The award, organized by the Arab Media Forum, came for the sixth year under the patronage and attendance of the Minister of Information and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Jabri, as well as the attendance of Director of the Arab Media Forum Madhi Al-Khamees.

During the awards ceremony, Zain received four titles; Special Award for Zain LIFE 2018 TVC, National Campaigns Award for Zain’s Kuwait National Day 2018 TVC, Corporate Sustainability Creativity Award which recognized Zain’s various social and humanitarian campaigns launched throughout the year 2018 in line with the company’s Corporate Sustainably and Social Responsibility strategy, as well as the Creativity in Public Relations Award (PR Star) presented to Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti.

In the National Campaigns category, Zain won for its Kuwait National Day 2018 TVC, which was released on the occasion of Kuwait’s National Day celebrations in February. For this TVC, the company utilized 300 drones in a spectacular aerial show for the first time in Kuwait, which was held in collaboration with Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC).

It is worth noting that Zain, represented by Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti, participated in a Public Relations and Marketing panel discussion that came as part of the Advertising Creativity Award 2018 organized by the Arab Media Forum. The event featured a number of prominent experts, academics, and specialists in the fields of public relations, marketing, and advertising.

This awarding comes in light of Zain’s distinguished advertising and media involvement, and it further showcases the company’s role as a leading private sector company launching several marketing and advertising campaigns all year round. Zain will continue supporting this very important field which carries significant and informative messaging to the public at large and the communications world as a whole, whether through traditional or modern media tools.

The Advertising Creativity Award 2018 was organized for the sixth year by the Arab Media Forum, which has proven itself to be one of the region’s most prominent events that attend to Arab Media. The event brought together many ministers, media executives, journalists, academics, authors, actors, businessmen, and social figures from all around the Arab world.