Zain participates in ‘Social Responsibility of Private Sector in Supporting Human Rights’ seminar

As part of its Strategic Partnership with the UN High Commissioner

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, participated in a seminar entitled ‘Social Responsibility of the Private Sector in Supporting Human Rights’ held by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights under the patronage of Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah and with the attendance of Director-General of the Kuwait Diplomatic Institute Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Sharekh and the Assistant Foreign Minister on International Cooperation Affairs and Development Ambassador Nasser Al-Sabeeh.

Zain took part in the seminar that witnessed the attendance of a number of the UN’s partners from the civil community, private sector, international organizations, as well as a number of public figures. The seminar discussed the social responsibility of private sector institutions in supporting human rights. Zain participated in the seminar as part of its Strategic Partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner.

During his participation in the seminar, Zain Kuwait’s Chief Corporate Communications and Relations Officer Waleed Al-Khashti said: “Zain is keen on enriching its commitment towards collaborative efforts that support human rights by aligning its initiatives alongside the UN’s programs. The company will always be committed to supporting and fulfilling the needs of human rights”.

Khashti continued: “Zain believes in the importance of committing to human rights through its sustainability strategy. The company achieves this by collaborating with its many partners in their various social and humanitarian contributions within the community, including social media campaigns, sponsoring humanitarian conferences and initiatives, and more”.

Khashti explained: “Zain has a long list of programs and contributions that serve noble causes through the support of entities that adopt humanitarian work. Our latest humanitarian contribution was our Strategic Sponsorship of ‘One Roof’ campaign to raise awareness on domestic workers and employers rights in partnership with the Human Line Organization and the Social Work Society in partnership with the Ministry of Interior.”

Khashti further added: “our support came as part of our Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility Strategy, through which we aim at supporting such humanitarian initiatives that achieve equality between all members of the society. This is part of our duty, and Zain will always stay committed to building a better future for everyone.”

The seminar also witnessed the organization of a special exhibition where the participating private sector companies took part in. Zain showcased a number of its sustainability projects to the visitors through its own dedicated booth. The seminar also aimed at highlighting the State of Kuwait’s contributions and efforts into achieving the 2030 sustainable goals, including Kuwait’s leading role in humanitarian aid, crisis and emergency aid, global developmental efforts, and more.

Zain’s participation came as an extension of the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the company and the UNHCR during April of 2016. The agreement considered the best ways in which to contribute to the improvement of the living and social conditions of refugees and any other individuals who the UNHCR provides assistance to, and is considered an embodiment of the spirit of cooperation between private and global humanitarian sectors. Through its dedicated booth, Zain showcased its most prominent contributions in humanitarian fields during the past two years, including its #ZainWithRefugees campaign, field trips to refugee camps, online donation campaigns, strategic partnerships with local and global humanitarian entities, and more.

Last year, Zain launched its humanitarian campaign #ZainWithRefugees in collaboration with the UNHCR. The campaign aimed at improving the living conditions of thousands of refugees in the region who suffer from the lack of essential supplies during the harsh winter season. Donations were utilized to provide families with financial support, winter clothing, thermal blankets, heaters, and more.

Zain prides itself in its long list of joint collaborations with the UNHCR, including the extension of mobile telecommunications coverage to reconnect displaced families in the Middle East, offering telecom services in deprived areas, as well as awareness campaigns through SMS services and social media channels.

In relevance to the international refugee situation, Zain partnered with Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) to organize a humanitarian trip that saw 12 of its volunteered employees visiting and supporting Syrian refugees in Lebanon to distribute food, clothes, blankets and cater to a number of KRCS-supported projects. Zain also continued its annual Clothes Donation Campaign and extended it this year to Kuwait University, were over 10.5 tons of clothes were donated and sent by Kuwait Society for Relief to displaced Syrian families.