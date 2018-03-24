Zain official partner of Alnowair initiative

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced its Official Partnership of Alnowair, a non-profit initiative aimed at spreading positivity and enriching positive behavior within the Kuwaiti society.

Zain participated in Alnowair Carnival held next to Kuwait Towers with the presence of Shaikha Intsar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, founder and president of Alnowair. The carnival, Alnowair’s first event for this year, was held on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness, which is celebrated in March of every year.

Zain’s partnership came under the umbrella of its Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy, through which the company is keen on supporting similar distinguished initiatives that contribute to reflecting a positive image of the Kuwaiti society. Zain’s partnership is a reflection of its slogan “A Wonderful World”, which the company is keen on implementing within its own employees and the wider community.

The carnival witnessed the organization of the Yellow Parade, the longest parade of yellow cars in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Education entitled “smile”. The parade witnessed huge participation of students, youth, and families, who all enjoyed the positive atmosphere together in front of Kuwait Towers. During the event, the #onemillionsmiles campaign was launched, aiming at collecting one million smiles in Kuwait throughout 2018.

Alnowair is an initiative driven to spread positive attitudes and happiness within all age groups and all sectors of the community through the organization of events, activities, and campaigns all year round. Alnowair’s events are centered around encouraging a more positive lifestyle and creating positive environments that drive positive change, ultimately imprinting a positive impact.

Zain believes the development of the communities in which it operates is a very important part of the company’s overall success. The company considers education as a core element in the community development process, and it will continue to support it to contribute to the further progress of the education sector in Kuwait.