Zain, Nuqat to introduce creative new education program for children

KUWAIT: Zain Group, the leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announced the establishment of an innovative new educational program in collaboration with Nuqat, a not-forprofit organization established in Kuwait in 2009.

Together, the two organizations are set to introduce a development initiative dubbed IN•DIG•GO, which is an alternative thematic-based educational program for children between the ages of 6 and 11 years. The program is aimed at strengthening the understanding of the participants, expanding their knowledge, and developing their soft and learning skills.

The program, the first-of-its-kind in the region, will initially be launched as a pilot supporting children of Zain employees in Kuwait. The initial engagement will last for 12 weeks from January until April 2018 and this will act as a learning platform for all stakeholders. Thereafter the intention is to roll out the program on a larger scale.

The collaboration is a result of the shared belief between Zain and Nuqat that an educational program capable of equipping future generations with skills and methodologies necessary to face the challenges that lie ahead is pivotal.

Commenting on the collaboration, Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO said, “Youth development and education are central themes to our corporate sustainability and building capacity activities, and we are firm believers that preparing youth for the future is not just our responsibility, it is our duty.”

Al-Kharafi continued, “Zain believes in the talent and enthusiasm of young people in Kuwait and across the region, and wherever we can lend a hand to improving their circumstances and prospects, we shall do. We are pleased to be cooperating with an organization with the passion and foresight of Nuqat, and together I am confident we shall be able to achieve remarkable results in sowing the seeds to create future entrepreneurs and business leaders.”