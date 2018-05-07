Zain Innovation Center to boost youth entrepreneurship, startups

Bader Al-Kharafi: Innovative ideas key to future progress

KUWAIT: Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, announced the opening of its Zain Innovation Center (ZINC) in Kuwait. Located within the Zain Head Offices, ZINC Kuwait falls within the company’s youth empowerment initiative led by Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO Bader Al-Kharafi. The co-working hub is the first of its kind in Kuwait provided by a corporate entity and aims to bolster youth entrepreneurship and the country’s startup ecosystem.

The inauguration ceremony of ZINC took place on Sunday and saw the attendance of Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan, Bader Al-Kharafi and other Zain senior management and successful personalities from the Kuwait and regional digital ecosystem.

ZINC Kuwait is set to encourage young minds to think and act creatively outside of the norm in an open, supportive environment. The design of the hub utilizes light and is deliberately modern and sleek, with the view to creating the right atmosphere for entrepreneurs to generate new ideas and develop them into viable opportunities. Apart from the inspiring co-working hub facilities, ZINC will provide aspiring entrepreneurs and startups access to experts in various fields and advice from mentors from the region and across the globe, including from Zain senior personnel and associated technology partners.

Bader Al-Kharafi commented: “The generation of successful innovative ideas is likely to become one of the greatest differentiators between societies that progress into the future. We are well-aware that there is a strong local entrepreneurial culture that is just waiting to be tapped into and we are excited to be fostering and unlocking opportunities for young Kuwaiti professionals.” Kharafi called on startups to be patient and determined, so that their ideas turn into reality.

Roudhan said the ambitions of young Kuwaitis have evolved, aspiring towards being innovative entrepreneurs, adding the state supports and encourages business accelerators and incubators. “We have clear instructions from His Highness the Amir of Kuwai, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah; and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah to wholeheartedly support the country’s youth in their business aspirations,” he said.