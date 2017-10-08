Zain Great Idea (ZGI) Boot Camp underway

Over 130 entrepreneurs submitted their ideas

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced the launch of the first phase of its Zain Great Idea (ZGI) accelerator program in its fourth edition, the ZGI Boot Camp. The program aims at identifying and fostering hi-tech entrepreneurs in Kuwait.

The accelerator program, launched last September, is a Zain initiative in partnership with Brilliant Lab, a startup accelerator service from Kuwait, and Mind The Bridge, a Silicon Valley-based organization specializing in entrepreneurship education for startups, enterprises and investors. The previous three successful two-year programs (2010-11, 2013-14, and 2015-16) has seen the empowerment, training, and investment in hundreds of creative and driven young Kuwaitis, of which many now own thriving Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

The program witnessed overwhelming participation since its launch in mid-September, with over 130 entrepreneurs submitted their ideas for the fourth edition. Zain held the first orientation day for the participants at its main headquarters in Shuwaikh, where the first phase, ZGI Boot Camp, was launched. Furthermore, the terms and guidelines were shared with the participants in preparation for the judging panel that will select those who will participate in the next phase of the program.

During the boot camp phase, participants will learn about the tech startup culture and workings from leading mentors from Stanford University, IE Business school, entrepreneurs and regional and international venture capital firms. Participants will then be required to prepare pitch decks and present to a panel of judges who will determine the top 10 finalists to enter phase 2 of the program.

Encouraging and providing the proper resources for the local entrepreneurial community is a top priority for Zain. Through its active corporate sustainability program, the company is keen to contribute to Kuwait’s economic and national development, much of which will be driven by the country’s youth.