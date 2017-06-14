‘Zain family’ celebrates success

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, celebrated its employees with a Ramadan Ghabga gathering at Al Raya Hall in Kuwait City, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and team spirit, and in the presence of Zain Group Vice-Chairman and CEO Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi. Such events, which bring together staff and senior executive management, look to strengthen the links between members of the Zain family, and renew the spirit of shared ambition and responsibilities for the challenges ahead.

Addressing the assembled guests, Kharafi said, “Due to your motivation and your deep sense of belonging to this company, I would like to thank you for your commitment and performance. I hope you are as proud as I am to be part of the Zain family. We together represent the company’s aspirations and success.”

Kharafi also expressed special appreciation for the efforts of the customer care and technical teams within Zain, stating, “Given the pace of developments in our sector and at our company, we may sometimes forget to give special thanks to the call center and technical teams, and I would like to take this opportunity to pay special tribute to them for their continuous efforts in ensuring the satisfaction of the largest telecom customer base in the country and for continually introducing the latest innovative technologies in the communications industry.”