Zain continues Community Partnership with Qout Market

Company held competitions for Shaheed Park visitors

KUWAIT: Zain, the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, announced the continuation of its Community Partnership with the new season of Qout Market; Kuwait’s largest artisanal farmers gathering. The market, considered the first of its kind in Kuwait, held its second month last Saturday at the Circle of Peace – Shaheed Park which has witnessed a large presence of those interested in the market.

Zain’s partnership with Qout Market comes in line with the company’s Corporate Sustainability and Social Responsibility strategy towards the youth sector, as the company continuously works towards identifying initiatives that carry a clear objective of developing youth talents. The community-based farmers market helps and supports local farmers and artisans to exchange thoughts and ideas while offering the opportunity for visitors to express their opinions towards the products available.

Zain participated in the market through its own booth, which welcomed the US Ambassador Mr. Lawrence Silverman and many visitors to participate in several exciting competitions that saw many winners of valuable prizes and. The company also held a competition on social media under the hashtag #ZainQout.

Qout Market has a proven record of success, having attracted over 15,000 visitors in previous seasons. The market’s selection of vendors includes a combination of fresh produced items as well as handmade items where people can stop by to enjoy on the spot.

Zain expressed its ongoing keenness in supporting events that uplift the talents of Kuwaiti youth to higher levels, by encouraging outstanding projects and ideas. Zain’s support is aimed at investing in the creative abilities of young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, preparing them to engage in the business world by encouraging them further and nurturing innovation within their businesses.