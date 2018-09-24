Youth eager to put Kuwait on space exploration map

KUWAIT: Space definitely deserves the moniker the “final frontier” for the unnumbered of mysteries that still baffles the human mind. Scientists from all over the world have been working tirelessly around the clock to decipher events in the cosmos in relation to the earth and the known universe. On the regional level, the UAE had been taking thoughtful strides to realize its ambition in space science, establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in 2006 and United Arab Emirates Space Agency in 2014.

Recently, the UAE announced that Emirati astronauts would join the crew at the International Space Station (ISS), an event that sparked enthusiasm in the heart of the youth of the region especially Kuwaitis. Nasser Ashkanani is one of many inspired by the recent regional space exploration news. He recently launched the ‘Space Vaults’, a private educational club promoting space science. Ashkanani, with fellow student Suleiman Al-Fuhaid, joined together in their desire to launch rockets into the orbit after gaining authorization from the government.

Speaking to KUNA, Ashkanani indicated that the prototype model, dubbed the (KSR 1), would be the precursor for the advance KSR 2, a project aimed at putting Kuwait on the proverbial space exploration map.”We aim at highlighting Kuwait’s name through showcasing its youth capabilities in space exploration and astronomy,” affirmed Ashkanani who indicated that KSR 1, a rocket which outer shell consists of aluminum, gained recognition from International Astronautical Federation (IAF).

A full report will be handed on October first before the launch of the two-meter/300-kilo KSR 2 rocket, said the student. He indicated that the rocket would cover a distance of 100 kilometers before entering orbit, adding that it would be mainly used to study the highest levels of earth’s atmosphere. Regarding his Space Vaults Club, Ashkanani said that he was very keen on instilling the love of space exploration and education in the hearts of children in the hopes that they would continue to carry the flag in the future.

Some 30 individuals have signed up to the Space Vaults Club because various courses and that was successful in the first year. Reacting to the 2025 vision of transforming in space exploration into a viable market option, Ashkanani said that it was important for Kuwait to join this supposed futuristic entity, which will diversify and alter the world economy. While Ashkanani’s enthusiasm and passion for space seems to be unique, Mohammad Al-Obaidi — a Space Vaults member — shares the student’s same dreams and aspirations.

Al-Obaidi said that the outfit provided him and his peers a chance to fully immerse themselves in space exploration beyond the halls of education. He indicated that the Space Vaults was eager to produce local products aimed at promoting space education and sciences to the masses to tickle the national interest in this important field. On her part, Sara Al-Maraghi said that she enrolled her children in the course offered by Space Vaults to encourage their enthusiasm and enlighten their curiosity. She affirmed that the young ones were very interested in space, assembling water-pressured rockets emulating launch procedures at legitimate stations. While the road to space for Kuwaitis might be long, individuals like Ashkanani and others are keen and possibly able to inspire future generations to follow the footstep of humanity towards the stars. — KUNA