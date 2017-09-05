Young female citizen attempts suicide

KUWAIT: A young female citizen was rushed to hospital for treatment after she ingested some of her mother’s PB medications in an attempt to commit suicide. The girl’s mother and sister claimed her daughter was experiencing bouts of shock and depression after her divorce and that her suicide attempt was due to these stressful conditions.

Drunken citizen arrested

A citizen was recently arrested when he began drunkenly shouting at salesmen in a desserts store in Hawally. He was screaming at the employees to give him money. One of the salesmen smelled the liquor on his breath and then proceeded to call the police.

Heroin users caught

Two citizens were recently arrested in Farwaniya with the possession of heroin said security sources. Sources noted that a police patrol had spotted a suspicious looking vehicle and on stopping it and searching the two passengers, they turned out to be citizens in their fifties and had the drugs on them. A case was filed and the suspects were referred to the relevant authorities.

Liquor factory shut

Ahmadi detectives recently raided a local liquor ‘factory’ run by two expatriates in Sabah Al-Ahmed. The police arrested the suspects and confiscated around 140 barrels of liquor, 105 sugar sacks and 6 evaporation and distillation devices.

Social media virus

A search is currently on for a reckless driver who had been filming his own stunts and posting the videos on social media networks. The videos included acts of defiance and insults to the police daring them to catch him. The suspect was also seen in one of the videos promising the police that he would be soon released if they arrest him and that he would manage to have his vehicle released the exact following day if they detained it.

Open robbery

A citizen reported that while waiting for a meal he ordered at a Fahaheel restaurant, a young Syrian approached while him crying. When he inquired about the reason, he told him that he was so hungry as he had not eaten for two days and only wanted one dinar to buy something to eat. The man told security sources that he immediately reached for his wallet to give him some money but the suspect immediately snatched the wallet and disappeared, leaving the citizen in shock. The man explained that his wallet included his IDs, driving license, credit and ATM cards in addition to KD 100 in cash.

Paradise lost

Well-informed sources recently warned that Ferdous Area was becoming too dangerous for people passersby and drivers as many kids and young men have been bullying people and stoning passing vehicles and buses without any legal or ethical deterrent. The sources added that the area was no more a ‘Paradise’ as reckless and violent assailants have also been damaging public facilities in the area and have been seen running away from the police on several occasions. — Al-Rai/ Al-Qabas