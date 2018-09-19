Young doctor’s death mourned

KUWAIT: Kuwait Medical Association (KMA) yesterday expressed grief over the demise of young doctor Talal Al-Shemmari, who was found dead during night duty at Jahra Hospital early Tuesday. KMA also hailed instructions by HH the PM Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak and Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah to continue paying his salary and benefits to his family.

“Under the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister, the ministry of health will start working with the Secretariat of the Cabinet, the Public Institution for Social Security and the Civil Service Commission…to ensure orderly disbursement of benefits to the bereaved family,” Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said on Tuesday. KMA Chairman Dr Ahmed Thuwaini Al-Enezi added all doctors are shocked by his death.

Shemmari was the stateless grandson of a man who worked at Kuwait Oil Co in 1947 and the son of a man who worked at the interior ministry since the 1960s and was registered in the 1965 census. The father, who retired three years ago, had sent his son to study medicine in the Czech Republic and paid for his studies. Shemmari started working for the health ministry in 2010.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi