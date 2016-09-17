Yemen, always happy

The Yemeni government delegation’s departure after signing a project proposed by the UN as part of the peace talks held in Kuwait, while the Houthi group’s and the General People’s Congress’ delegations’ refusal to sign it is but a sign of the constant changes and disagreement between rivals, while the death toll rises in only one country.

The Yemeni government stressed however that leaving Kuwait does not mean withdrawing from the peace talks and said that both sides agreed to resume such talks. At the same time, the UN envoy stressed that intensive meetings would be held soon with the opposition and members of the international community concerned with the situations in Yemen to prepare for the coming steps, which is very urgent to gather all rivals at one negotiation table. Kuwait has historically been a pioneer in this regard. It has never spared any effort to reach peaceful solutions to stop bloodshed in a brotherly Arab country that had been referred to as Arabia Felix or ‘Happy Yemen’.

Local demonstrations like those in Sanaa and other cities remind us of the millions of Egyptians, when the people made history and emphasized that Egypt was a land of multiple faiths and ethnicities that had always been known for clemency and tolerance towards others.

This not much different from the situations in Syria and Iraq, where many foreign parties are interfering and ‘paid terrorism’ has succeeded in achieving some of its goals. The people’s role, liberty and democratic choices must be highlighted by all parties and sides, especially since the amount of devastation and destruction on the ground requires long decades and several generations to undo and reconstruct both countries.

What matters here is that all Yemeni sides are committed and that serious steps had been made forward to make the UN, Kuwait’s and other countries’ efforts succeed with the ultimate goal of bring Yemenis closer together and achieve the UN’s most supreme goal of protecting international peace and security.

By Labeed Abdal

local@kuwaittimes.net