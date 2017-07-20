Yacht on fire at Sharq marina

KUWAIT: Firemen put out a fire in a 50-ft yacht at Souk Sharq marina. The yacht was isolated before fire fighters tackled the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Separately, Ardiya, Subhan, backup and Sulaibkhat fire centers responded to a call about a fire in a “bachelor” residence in Khaitan. The house was evacuated and the fire put out without injures.

Wanted people arrested

Several wanted people were arrested during inspection campaigns, resulting in the arrest of seven citizens with drugs. All were sent to concerned authorities.

Firemen feted

Director General of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad received the Head of the Arts Department at PAAET Dr Farida Shaaban, who presented him with artworks in appreciation of firemen’s efforts.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun