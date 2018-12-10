World’s celebration of Human rights declaration reaffirms its importance

Human rights’ values necessary for establishing world peace

KUWAIT: The world’s celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights reaffirms its importance and purpose in establishing these rights regionally and internationally, a foreign ministry official said Sunday. The issuance of this declaration years following the establishment of United Nations confirms that nations and peoples agree that the values and principles derived from human rights are a vital necessity for the establishment of international peace and security, Foreign Minister’s Deputy Assistant and Human Rights Office Talal Al-Mutairi said.

Mutairi added that since the declaration was issued on December 10, 1948, steps have been taken in the process of spreading and adopting human rights at the global and regional levels, through the adoption of a number of international agreements and conventions such as the International Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women and the International Convention on children rights.



Mutairi noted that other conventions also included the international convention on racial discrimination, the International convention on the rights of people with disabilities, the international covenant on civil and political rights, the international covenant on economic, social and cultural rights, and the international convention against torture and other Cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.



Mutairi pointed out that this is evidence that adhering to human rights has become a target for everyone to abide by, stressing that Kuwait is a pioneer in this field at the regional and international levels, or even the work in respect human rights by including them in its constitution and laws. The official stressed that countries, international and regional governmental and non-governmental organizations, will not forget humanitarian efforts exerted by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which encouraged the UN to name him Humanitarian Leader, and Kuwait as humanitarian center.



Mutairi expressed hope that efforts will continue to uphold the values of respect for human rights derived from cultural heritage and religious values that enshrine the principles of justice, equality and tolerance and to continue efforts to promote national measures and procedures that comply with international standards in the field of human rights. – KUNA