Workers, emergency teams battle oil spill

KUWAIT: Workers at the Ministry of Electricity and Water, in collaboration with oil companies, have controlled all oil spots surrounding the southern and northern Al-Zour power plants, an official at the ministry said yesterday. Haitham Al-Ali, the Ministry’s chief power engineer made the statement to reporters on the sidelines of an event held by the ministry on a campaign of blood donation by workers of Al-Shuaiba power plant.

Production over the last two days was reduced for the safety of workers at the plants and equipment, he said. Asked about average production of the southern and northern Shuaiba plants, he said production is ranging between 13-14 megawatts during summer, making up 15 percent of output of the country’s plants.

Meanwhile, oil sector’s spokesman Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah said yesterday that emergency teams have removed most oil spill spots and encircled all coastal zones after securing vital facilities of Al-Zour zone and its surrounding areas. The coastal zones have been encircled and coasts were cleaned after making sure that there were no effects of any other oil spots in the sea, he added in a news statement. He extolled cooperation of citizens and residents who stayed away from the prohibited areas for their safety.

Asked about the source of oil spots, he said some samples were taken and sent to laboratories to be analyzed in order to uncover reasons in this matter. The teams have continued to exert their efforts, in collaboration with Ministry of Electricity and Water, to follow up and contain the remaining oil spots in the southern area. This is in line with plans and results of evaluation prepared by emergency teams and the relevant international agencies. – Agencies