Worker missing in warehouse collapse

KUWAIT: A worker went missing after storage shelves in a 1,500 sq m warehouse owned by a major company along Salmi highway collapsed yesterday with tons of goods on them. Four fire brigades arrived to the scene and began their rescue mission, Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said in a statement yesterday in which it indicated that search was ongoing for the missing worker. Furthermore, it warned that the remaining shelves are too risky and might fall apart at any moment, which necessitates utmost caution and safety procedures to protect the lives of both firemen and warehouse personnel.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun