Worker falls to death

KUWAIT: An Egyptian construction worker was killed instantly after he fell from the tenth floor of an under-construction building in Salmiya.

Man slaughtered

A 51-year-old citizen was found slaughtered in bed at his house in Oyoun in Jahra. Security sources said two of his female relatives fainted on seeing the body and were rushed to hospital for treatment. Initial investigations showed that the deceased had a criminal record. Further investigations are in progress to identify the killer/s and their motives.

By A Saleh