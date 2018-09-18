Worker critically injured in fall

KUWAIT: A worker fell from a crane in industrial Amghara. Jahra fire station responded and rescued the man, who was found to be in a critical condition. Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital. An investigation was opened to reveal the circumstances behind the accident.

Salwa house fire

Bidaa and Mishref fire stations dealt with a fire reported in a Salwa house yesterday. Firemen succeeded in keeping the flames from spreading to nearby houses. No injuries were reported in the incident as an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the fire.

Fishing boat confiscated

The marine surveillance unit of the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) along with environment police confiscated a fishing boat in Kuwait Bay following a chase. Three fishermen onboard then abandoned it and escaped, leaving behind an abundant catch. The boat was spotted fishing in Kuwait Bay in flagrant violation of the law. The fishermen headed with their boat to the shore, then fled, Al-Rai reported yesterday.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun