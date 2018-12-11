Work permits ﻿transfer under study



KUWAIT: An official source at the Public Authority for Manpower said a study is being conducted to transfer work permits of those with qualifications in education, literature and specialties related to education according to their specialties and link the transfer with what agrees with their specialty. The source said the manpower authority is working, in cooperation with several government entities, on describing all professions required in the marketplace in coordination with Kuwait University and the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), adding that this is one step to organize the marketplace and link professions with scholastic specialties. – Al-Anbaa