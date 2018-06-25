Woman, two kids dead in three-car crash

KUWAIT: A woman and her two children were killed while a man was injured when three vehicles collided along the Fifth Ring Road in an accident that also left a man injured. The woman and two children were trapped inside one of the vehicles which caught fire due to the impact. Firefighters arrived to the scene shortly after the accident was reported, and they put out the blaze before retrieving the victims’ bodies from the burned vehicle. An investigation was opened to determine the circumstances behind the accident.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun