Woman perishes in Dhaher house blaze

KUWAIT: A Kuwaiti woman died while her husband and son were injured in a fire that engulfed their Dhaher area house yesterday. Firefighters from three different fire stations rushed to the scene in response to an emergency call, and discovered that the flames had spread through the ground floor of the house. Three people were found inside; a couple and their son. The woman was nonresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, while her husband and son were rushed to the hospital in a stable condition. An investigation was opened to find out what started the fire.

Court hearing

The criminal court sat a hearing Monday for the trial of Hamid Bu-Yabes, who was arrested last weekend after posting tweets found insulting to His Highness the Amir. The public prosecution had ordered Bu-Yabes jailed for 21 days and sent him to central prison.

At large

Police are looking for three persons who rammed their vehicle into a police patrol and escaped after running a red light. A security source said police had asked the driver to pull over but he did not, so he was chased after running a red light, and the car was forced to stop, but the three men left it and ran on foot. It is not known what prompted them to escape.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and agencies