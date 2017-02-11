Woman killed, 2 hurt in Salmi road crash

KUWAIT: A female citizen was instantly killed and two others were severely injured when their vehicle flipped and rolled over several times yesterday morning along Al-Salmi highway. Security sources said the vehicle had to be cut open to free the two injured women.

Separately, two people were severely injured when their vehicles collided at a road junction in Mubarak Al-Kabeer, said security sources, noting that both vehicles had to be cut open with hydraulic tools to release the injured and rush them to hospital for treatment.

Injuries

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a 10-storey building in Hawally, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene where they evacuated the entire building and managed to control the fire. No casualties were reported, but an investigation is in progress to determine the cause of the fire.

Another fire broke out on the first floor of a Salmiya building. Security sources said firemen rushed to the scene where they controlled the fire and treated two people onsite, while two others were taken to Mubarak Hospital with severe burns.

A fire broke out in a nine-storey Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh residential building where firemen had to evacuate around 90 residents through the roof and by fire ladders, while two other teams ventilated the building and fought the flames to prevent them from spreading to adjacent buildings. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the second floor kitchen of a house in Jaber Al-Ali, said security sources, noting that firemen rushed to the scene and managed to contain the fire without reporting any casualties.

Ahmadi inspection

Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said that Ahamdi municipality inspectors recently inspected Ahmadi stores and filed 109 ad violation citations. The inspection campaign was led by Ahamdi follow-up director Saad Al-Sheiba.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun