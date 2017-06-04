Woman hurt while escaping harasser

KUWAIT: A female citizen sustained various injuries when she drove her vehicle into a cement barrier along King Faisal expressway, said security sources. The girl rejected a young man’s attempts to speak to her in a cafe, then he chased her when she left and forced her off the lane to collide into the barrier, the sources explained. However, the girl managed to jot down his license plate number and provided the police with it.

Police assault

A special forces agent was arrested for assaulting a police officer, said security sources, noting that the agent’s wife and friend fought with the owner of a beauty salon in Salmiya, which made the wife call her husband for help. By the time he arrived, the owner had called the police who arrived earlier, which angered the agent and he assaulted the policeman and took his wife attempting to flee the scene but was detained and referred to relevant authorities. Separately, an expat and his 23-year-old daughter were arrested in Sulaibiya for insulting and assaulting policemen when they went to their house to collect the father’s vehicle because it was involved in a traffic accident, said security sources. – Translated from the Arabic press