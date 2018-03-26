Woman dies after leaping off burning building

KUWAIT: A woman died after she jumped from a burning building in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh yesterday. The victim reportedly died on the scene from fatal wounds she sustained after jumping from a seventh floor apartment. Firemen from the Jleeb, Ardhiya and Technical Rescue fire stations headed to the scene in response to an emergency call reporting a blaze in a sixth floor apartment in the 10-story building. Firefighters were able to evacuate the building before extinguishing the flames. Two firemen suffered burns while battling the blaze. Separately, an explosion rocked a Hawally restaurant due to a gas leak, but no injuries were reported. Firemen and paramedics rushed to the scene and put out the fire.

Awareness campaign

Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said the environment affairs department carried out an awareness campaign at Saeed bin Al-Aas School in cooperation with the cleanliness and road occupancy department in Hawally to clean up Anjifa Beach. It said such campaigns educate students on the importance of protecting the environment and to stop beachgoers from leaving rubbish strewn around by using color-coded garbage bags: Yellow for medical Waste; black for home garbage and solid municipal waste; and red for fecal waste, in addition to educating them on how to place the garbage in designated areas. The campaign resulted in removing 32 bags of trash and plastic material, in addition to dead fish.

Assault

A citizen told police he was beaten by a compatriot, adding that while he was leaving his farm, he saw his friend with some other people. He approached them to say hello, but the man hit him with an axe instead. Separately, the Dhaher police station investigator asked for information about the owner of a vehicle, whom a doctor accused of insulting him while on duty at Dhaher health center. The doctor handed over the license plate number of the suspect’s care to police as he lodged a complaint.

Theft

A Palestinian man told police that he gave a cheque to an Indian national to cash, but the man escaped with the money. The plaintiff, who manages a food company, told Jleeb police that he would usually give the Indian suspect money to deposit in the bank, but this time he gave him a cheque of KD 19,000 to cash and bring the money to the company. The man cashed the cheque, then switched off his phone and disappeared. Police are working on the case.

Forged notes

Hawally detectives raided an apartment following information that a citizen was planning to release KD 200,000 in forged notes into the market. The suspect had KD 260 in forged money as well as three scanners. A woman who was found in his apartment was released as she was not involved in the forgery.

Swindling

Concerned authorities closed down a money exchange shop after it swindled various customers of more than KD 200,000. The manager was sent to the central prison, as investigations are underway to find out how the money can be recovered. The public funds prosecution received more than 75 complaints from people who said they were attracted by special offers from the Hawally shop to make transfers for 200 fils cheaper for every 1,000 Egyptian pounds. The victims kept going to this shop for transfers that were not delivered, so they complained to the police.

Prostitution

Two Spanish and two Romanian women who entered the country together were found practicing prostitution. The Spanish women used a furnished apartment in Hawally after they “promoted” themselves on the Internet before arriving in Kuwait. The Romanians did the same before arriving in Kuwait, and all of them were arrested by vice detectives. The arrest was made after vice police learned about the women’s activities, who charged KD 250 per hour. The women arrived in Kuwait four days ago. The suspects face legal action before being deported.

Drug smuggling

A policeman at the central prison acted as a link between drug dealers outside the prison and inmates. Prison drug fighting officers learned the policeman had been active for one year, and was arrested while reporting to work. He said he used to smuggle drugs to prisoners and gave information about the sources. He was referred to the public prosecution.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies