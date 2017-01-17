Filipina died after attempting abortion

KUWAIT: A pregnant woman died as she attempted to deliver her baby at her apartment, while the newborn also died in the process, according to police. Farwaniya policemen rushed to a building in the area after receiving an emergency call from the janitor, who reported that a tenant was heard screaming inside her apartment while the front door could not be unlocked. They broke into the apartment and found the Filipina woman lying unconscious with a stillborn baby next to her. Paramedics who accompanied police to the apartment pronounced the woman and the baby dead on the scene. Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman likely attempted an abortion while she was alone inside the apartment, but it went horribly wrong. The bodies were taken to the coroner for an autopsy, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances behind the case.

Search for bootlegger

Police are looking to identify and arrest a man who ran away and left behind his vehicle containing 700 liquor bottles. The man complied when Farwaniya patrol officers ordered him to pull over, but immediately ran away on foot. He managed to escape, leaving behind his car where police found 700 bottles filled with homebrewed liquor. The man, who police suspect is an Asian national, faces charges of liquor brewing, possession and trafficking. Investigations are underway.

Batteries stolen

Search is on for a number of suspects accused of stealing expensive batteries and other vehicle parts from a garage that belongs to a sports car’s club. An official at the club which is located in Zahra reported to police that several expensive items were missing, saying that he suspects they were stolen but does not know who the suspects could be. A case was filed for investigations.

Accident

A driver rushed a pedestrian to Mubarak Hospital after he accidently ran her over in Salmiya, according to the police report. The victim, Sri Lankan, is recovering at the hospital, while the driver, a Thai national, was taken to Jabriya police station for questioning.

Assault

A Kuwaiti citizen lodged a complaint against two men driving a red luxurious car, saying that they beat him up behind a restaurant. He submitted a medical report at Maidan Hawally police station showing bruises he said he sustained during the attack, and gave police details of their car. A case was filed for investigations. – Translated from the Arabic press