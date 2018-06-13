Woman, child killed, seven injured in Hasawi blaze

KUWAIT: A woman and a baby girl were killed and seven others injured yesterday in a huge fire reported in Hasawi yesterday. Security sources said Kuwait Fire Service (KFSD) operations received a report about the fire at 9:03 am. Arriving at the scene, firemen from Jleeb, Ardhiya and Shuwaikh industrial area found the blaze was on the ground floor of a four-storey building were many pieces of furniture were stored randomly and were the cause behind trapping some tenants. Seven injured women were rescued, including two with serious injuries who were rushed to Ibn Sina Hospital, while another woman and the baby girl were found dead. Further investigations are still in progress to determine the cause of the fire. Commenting on the incident, KFSD warned against turning private residences into storage places.

Another fire broke out in shacks in Abdullah Port used as dormitories for laborers, said security sources, noting that the fire spread to rubbish heaps nearby. No casualties were reported. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a house in Saad Al-Abdullah, said security sources, noting that firemen from Jahra rushed to the scene and found the fire was in a three-storey house. The blaze started on the ground floor and spread to a shed in the yard that had tires and gas cylinders. The fire was controlled. A fireman was injured and rushed to Jahra Hospital for treatment.

Separately, Kuwait Army said firefighters put out a fire in a workers housing building in a camp used for arms and ammunition in Julai’a, southern Kuwait, on Tuesday. No one was hurt. The fire erupted in the building which is used for workers of a contractor building an ammunition depot in the camp, the army said in a statement. Firefighters from the army, general fire department and interior ministry rushed to fight the blaze and succeeded in putting off the fire in a record time. The army said it was investigating the incident.

Breaking the fast

A citizen was arrested for breaking the fast in public, resisting arrest, attempting to run over a police agent and escaping a checkpoint. Case papers indicate that on approaching a checkpoint, a driver who had been smoking sped through the checkpoint, trying to run over some police agents. The suspect was chased by three patrols and was finally stopped when his vehicle broke down. A case was filed.

Resisting arrest

Responding to a video circulating on social media showing some police patrol officers being assaulted, the Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department explained that the video showed officers controlling an expat who had been resisting arrest and strongly denied that the expat assaulted the police. The department explained that a police patrol was dispatched to investigate a traffic accident in Shuwaikh industrial area between a citizen and a tow truck driver who initially refused to leave his truck, before he was arrested. Both parties settled things at the station and dropped charges.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun