Woman beats up husband, second wife

KUWAIT: A jealous wife who had been suspecting her husband’s behavior and had been tailing him, yesterday found he is married to another woman, so she attacked both her husband and his secret wife at their apartment in Hawally, said security sources. Case papers indicate that a report was filed about women fighting in Hawally, and on reporting at the scene, detectives found the two women had been fighting because the first wife found out her husband was secretly married to another woman. The sources added that despite the husband’s pleas, the second wife insisted on filing a break-in and assault case. Further investigations are in progress. – By A Saleh

No injuries in fire

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said that it received a report about a fire in the parking lot of Kuwait real estate market near Souq Mubarakiya yesterday morning. When firemen rushed to the scene, they found out that the blaze had broken out in a 40 sq m warehouse on the second floor of the parking building. The fire was controlled without any casualties reported, KFSD said. Further investigations are in progress to determine the cause of the fire. – By A Saleh

‘Domestic help’ violations

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry referred 14 domestic help offices to the commercial affairs prosecution due to violation of ministry decisions with regards to setting recruitment fees to bring in helpers. It said a delegation was formed by the Cabinet headed by Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Sabeeh to visit India in order to remove obstacles and reach the best solutions to bring in domestic helpers. The ministry said the condition of an employer having a salary certificate of at least KD 2,000 to hire domestic helpers from the Philippines was waived, because this is not possible for the majority of citizens. – Al-Qabas



Fatal crash

Three young men were killed while a fourth was injured in an accident reported on Abdali Road, as the bodies were recovered by the coroner. Police received a call about an accident between two motorcycles and a half lorry, so police and paramedics rushed to the scene and found out that two persons had succumbed to their injuries, while two others were rushed to hospital where one of them was pronounced dead later. An investigation was opened to determine the cause of the accident. – Al-Rai

Drug smuggler, dealer caught

State security men busted a drugs deal of 180 kilograms of hashish and 100,000 captagon tablets, which a smuggler had brought to Kuwait on behalf of a bedoon drug pusher living in Kuwait. The smuggler, Iraqi, was arrested in Saud Al-Abdullah after he went through the Abdali border crossing without inspection, after he bribed a customs’ officer who has since disappeared, according to an informed source. State security men who learned about the case from another customs officer moved in, and checked the tapes where they confirmed that a truck driver had passed through without his vehicle being searched. They tracked the truck and discovered that it reached Saad Al-Abdullah, where a person received a package from the driver. Police then obtained a warrant and arrested both men, and also found the drugs in the vehicle. – Al-Rai