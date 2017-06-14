Wife’s murderer admits crime

KUWAIT: An Indian man who is still on the run after he allegedly killed his wife called his family and confessed to his crime, a security source said. Farwaniya police were approached by a relative of the suspect who said that the man informed his family that he chose to put an end to his ‘bothersome’ wife’s life because she was causing him so much trouble and asked for money all the time. The suspect also told his family that he planned to turn himself in soon, according to his relative.

Assault

An employee at Hawally traffic department who stabbed a patron with a pen then escaped was charged with assault. A security source said a citizen told Jabriya police that he was attacked by the employee following a dispute and that the employee told him to get out of the department, then he picked a pen and stabbed the patron in the shoulder before escaping.

Critical injuries

A fight broke out between a group of youth in Fahaheel due to personal differences and some of them sustained critical injuries. Police were able to arrest those involved; who were sent to Fahaheel police station according to security source.

Detectives charged with theft

The public prosecution sent eight weapons department detectives aged between 22 and 27 to the criminal court to face charges of robbing contents of apartments of rich people after raids. A source told Al-Anbaa daily that the prosecution charged six citizens, a bedoon and a Syrian of stealing two motorcycles and other belongings of two citizens with the intention of keeping them to themselves. The source said the case began when the suspects raided the apartments of the two citizens in Salmiya armed with a warrant following information that the two had weapons and drugs, and they were detained. The two were surprised upon their release as they realized that they were victims of a theft while in jail. Both accused the weapons detectives’ force of the theft, as cameras recorded the thefts of the motorcycles and a safe containing money, and other expensive items.

Policeman arrested

Interior Ministry supervision and inspection department put an end to the reckless behavior of a policeman who did not respect the holy month of Ramadan and his uniform, as he spread a video clip among his friends showing his sessions with a girl. The clip shows the policeman with a half-naked girl, who can be heard saying “this is not right… Ramadan, Ramadan.” The clip reached police authorities who were able to identify the policeman and arrested him and the girl. Both are currently held pending further legal action. – Translated from the Arabic press