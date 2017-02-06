Wife’s killer sentenced to death

KUWAIT: The criminal court yesterday sentenced a citizen to death for killing his own wife by setting her on fire inside her vehicle in Mina Abdullah, said security sources. Case papers indicate that firemen were dispatched to rescue the couple from the burning vehicle and found out that the wife had died while the husband sustained hand burns. Criminal investigators found out that the husband had committed the crime over some family disputes and faked the incident to make it appear as an accident. Separately, the criminal court adjourned a case in which four expats are accused of murdering a ruling family member and his friend in Salwa. The next hearing was set at Feb 12.

Suicide attempt

A Filipina housemaid attempted suicide at her sponsor’s house in Bayan by swallowing a large number of painkillers, said security sources, noting that the maid was rushed to Mubarak Hospital where she received immediate gastric lavage. A case was filed.

Theft

A citizen reported that a Syrian man working at his company stole KD 5,000 and vanished. A case was filed and a search is on for the suspect.

Mugging

A Tunisian woman filed a case at Maidan Hawalli police station reporting that a citizen had stopped, assaulted and threatened her with a knife before he stole three mobile phones from her in addition to her ATM card. The woman added that the suspect later withdrew a sum of money from her account. Further investigations are in progress and a search is on for the suspect. Meanwhile, an Iranian reported that five unidentified robbers had assaulted him and stole his two mobile phones and KD 200 and left him unconscious near his house in Salmiya. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress. – Translated from the Arabic press