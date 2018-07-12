Wife found dead in bed

KUWAIT: An Egyptian living in Farwaniya reported that on getting up in the morning, he found his wife was dead in bed besides him. The body was referred to forensics to determine the cause of death.

Man falls and dies

A Syrian man collapsed in a store in Farwaniya, said security sources, noting that on arriving at the scene, paramedics found the man had died. The body was referred to forensics to determine the cause of death.

Suicide bid

An Egyptian girl living in Salmiya was rushed to Mubarak Hospital after she attempted to commit suicide by swallowing a large number of her mother’s hypertension pills. The sources added that initial investigations showed that the girl’s motive was to avoid getting married to someone against her will. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Thieving friend

A Syrian was arrested inside his friend’s store after he forcefully opened the cashbox and stole KD 310 after his friend refused to lend him KD 300. Security sources said the store owner called the police, who also found the suspect was an illegal resident.

Speeder slams into patrol car

A citizen was arrested for speeding on the Sixth Ring Road and colliding with a police patrol. The police car was parked on the right side of the road to organize traffic during maintenance of a segment of the road. (Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa)