Wide scale traffic campaign in Farwaniya



KUWAIT: As instructed by Farwaniya Governor Sheikh Faisal Al-Hmoud Al-Malek Al-Sabah, Farwaniya traffic department carried out a wide scale campaign that covered many areas against violators of the traffic law. The campaign resulted in issuing 80 citations for obstructing traffic and confiscating many license plates of trucks.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Municipality’s public relations department said Hawally municipal branch carried out an inspection campaign at shops within Hawally governorate. Director of inspection and services follow-up in Hawally Faleh Al-Otaibi said the drive resulted in issuing 54 citations for operating without a license and having signs without permission.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun