Who is to blame?

Good morning dear and honorable readers and I welcome you again after almost a six-month-long hiatus. In this article, I would like to talk about an issue that has been a hot topic of discussion in Kuwait as of late, which is the idea of cutting down the number of expatriates in the country.

First of all, we must ask state authorities and sponsors of domestic helpers this question: Why did you bring those workers from outside in the first place if you will later complain about their huge numbers in the country? We all must understand that there are so many jobs that Kuwaitis would never do, whereas expatriates are fit for those jobs. Such professions include the jobs of construction workers, domestic helpers, security guards, cleaners and many others. And since the country is in dire need for such jobs, why are so many people complaining now about the huge numbers of ‘marginal labor forces’?

There are so many companies that import unwanted staff members for money, and the workers would eventually end up being left on the streets without a job. In the end, they are often blamed for causing congestions in hospitals, streets, companies and elsewhere. State authorities must differentiate between the true workers and those who have come here through paying large amounts of money to some companies, and eventually end up roaming the streets; sometimes resorting to stealing because they have no other source of income.

Therefore, do not blame those low-wage and desperate workers who have left everything in their own countries and probably sold everything there in order to come here and make a decent living. Instead, they end up being chased by police and other state authorities for failing to find appropriate jobs because of those company owners who brought them in and left them without decent jobs as promised. In this case, sponsors must fear Allah and try to offer any sort of help to those desperate people, which is their religious duty in order to depict the beautiful image of Islam and teachings of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), who taught Muslims to treat workers properly and consider them our brothers and sisters. Remember that those workers came here depending on Allah and then on you.

Till the next article in sha Allah.

By Talal Al-Ghannam

local@kuwaittimes.net