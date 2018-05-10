What’s still missing from Saad Al Abdullah area

As part of our occasional series exploring various areas of Kuwait, Kuwait Times visited Saad Al-Abdullah to discover the main features of this area. Saad Al-Abdullah City, which is in Jahra governorate, is located south of new Jahra and north Amghara. The area consists of 11 blocks and is named after the late Father Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Many residents of Saad Al-Abdullah are unhappy because frequent fires in Amghara affect the neighborhood. The residents of the area also have a lot of other concerns, citing a lack of services at all levels.

Abdullah Al-Mutairi, a resident, told Kuwait Times that despite the existence of services in the municipal plan, it is a “land of nothing” in reality. “For example, we do not have a fire station, and no public parks, sports clubs or youth centers. We have been living in the area since 2006, and so far have not seen anything,” he said. “We also face healthcare issues. We should have a medical center that is open 24/7, especially since the area is heavily contaminated and many people suffer from allergies, asthma and other diseases because of the frequent fires in Amghara.”

Obeid Al-Ali, another resident, said people are calling for more services in the area. “In my opinion, we need to increase schools to accommodate the students of the city and increase police patrols for safety reasons. Also, they should build public parks, a citizen service center and clean up the area,” he said. Ali added that the municipality and the commerce and interior ministries must control prices in grocery stores. “We also suffer from stray dogs. But I think traffic patrols have eliminated the scourge of young and reckless drivers drifting and racing.”

By Faten Omar

Photos by Joseph Shagra