Well done Mr President Trump

I am a staunch advocate of US President Donald Trump’s recent decisions and resolutions regarding the restriction and control of the influx of the illegal immigration into American territories as well as banning or scrapping the birthright citizenship.

President Trump realized the fact of the risk of foreign immigrant’s heavy burden on the American economy and national security. In my opinion, uncontrolled immigration must be vehemently stopped and prohibited by countries’ rules and regulations, as it would create financial, social and cultural imbalances and implications.

Most of the immigrants are driven or motivated by financial and materialistic ends and ambitions when seeking political asylum in countries where luxury style of life is provided and augmented. The influx or deluge of illegal immigrants induces various complicated and intertwined problems such as increase of the unemployment rate, which involves social and financial complications such as the decline of the standard of living and other associated consequences. Meanwhile, uncontrolled immigration leads to fast-growing population, which is another dilemma to be faced by hosting countries.

No matter how strong or stubborn the country’s economy is, it will collapse or become fragile under the heavy burden of growing population, as well as consumer materialistic and service demands. No matter how perfect the administration’s standard and sound organization of any state might be, the uncontrolled population growth will be the destructive tool to bring it down.

The second most important issue President Trump is focusing on is the banning or barring of the birthright citizenship; an act which is going to be applauded and commended by indigenous Americans. In my opinion, naturalization is an act of blunder and an irrational decision irrespective of the long period of time the person had been staying in the hosting country. Logic and reason do not support the idea of naturalizing expatriates who historically, geographically, culturally as well as genetically do not belong to the country of their residence.

Naturalization will not create loyalty and patriotism as thought by some American and Western European visionaries and lawmakers. America and Western countries decided out of good intentions, good faith as well as humanitarian motives to grant their citizenships to immigrants who stayed five years and above in their regional territories. In my opinion, this generous gesture should not have had been done even if the expatriate stayed there for their entire lives, because naturalized people will remain attached tenaciously to their historical and traditional heritage and pass the same to their coming generations, as they will strive to bring them back to the culture they originally belong to. Such situation will create social ostracism, ethnic strife, religious conflicts as well as invidious distinctions.

In my opinion, immigrants and expatriates could be granted permanent residence only subject to the rules and regulations of the concerned country, where they can have a secure job under fair conditions that benefit both parties and are subject to the available vacancies and the dire need of the country of residence, with no binding commitment on the hosting country to provide peculiar services which it is obliged to provide to its indigenous or genuine citizens.

President Trump has set forth an exemplary approach to save and secure his country. It is advisable for the Western European countries and others to follow suit on President Trump’s brilliant trend. Remember always that your lenient and soft rules and regulations in that respect will fire back on you if they are not re-considered and revised.

Regarding the aforementioned subject, the same concept is applicable to Kuwait. My advice to our government is to be ultra-conservative and should not go much far in granting Kuwaiti citizenship to applicants of other countries’ citizens. We are a small country of limited area, single source of income and a small population of egalitarian society structure. l cannot trust any person who is ready to abdicate his country’s citizenship or passport for the sake of gaining another foreign country’s citizenship or passport, which to me means a kind of wavering and switching of loyalty and belonging.

During the barbaric Iraqi invasion of our beloved country Kuwait, some Kuwaiti citizenship documents were found disposed of in garbage containers across the streets, while other holders bashfully and ungratefully handed them to Kuwaiti embassies and consulates abroad. Some holders did not even condemn the invasion and showed indifference to what happened to the country they held its citizenship.

The Kuwaiti citizenship is a tax-free document associated with other lucrative privileges which makes many people of other countries to long for it. Gentlemen, remember that our small state of Kuwait is a rentier country where citizens’ well-being and welfare is being taken care of by our esteemed government from cradle to grave, therefore any attempt of tampering with the demographic structure of our society will definitely re-bound negatively on our country’s stability and national security. Gentlemen, remember always that blood is thicker than water.

By Marine Engineer Naif Aldhafeeery