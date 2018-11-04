Wefaq chief gets life in jail

DUBAI: Bahrain sentenced the head of the country’s Shiite opposition movement to life in prison yesterday for spying for rival Gulf state Qatar. Sheikh Ali Salman, who headed the now-banned Al-Wefaq movement, and two of his aides had been acquitted by the high criminal court in June, a verdict the public prosecution appealed. The public prosecutor said in a statement that the three had been unanimously sentenced by the appeals court for “acts of hostility” against Bahrain and “communicating with Qatari officials… to overthrow constitutional order”. The cleric is currently serving a four-year sentence in a separate case – “inciting hatred” in the kingdom. – AFP