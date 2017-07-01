Weekly roundup of Kuwait relief efforts

KUWAIT: Living up to its status as a ‘humanitarian center,’ Kuwait continued during the last days of Ramadan and the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr to provide aid and relief to needy people in the Middle East and beyond. In Lebanon, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and the Qatar Red Crescent (QRC) signed two agreements to provide drinking water for Syrian refugees, and to help those who are suffering renal disease in east Lebanon’s Bekaa.

KRCS’s Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas that the signing of the agreement was in continuation the Kuwaiti society’s efforts to help Syrian refugees since the eruption of the Syria crisis. The Bekaa hosts many refugee camps on cultivated land, where no sustainable water resources are found, she added.

The water plant in the town will help provide 40,000 liters of drinking water for 10,000 people, mostly Syrians staying in a host of camps in Saadnayel and neighboring areas, said Rashed Al-Mohannadi, Director of Social Development at QRC. Meanwhile, KRCS and QRC also signed an agreement with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help provide health care for Syrian refugees who are suffering from chronic renal failure.

In the meantime, Barjas said that KRCS is keen on exerting every possible effort to help the Syrian refugees in Lebanon. KRCS has been providing all possible support for the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and other neighboring countries since the conflict broke out in 2011, Barjas said during visits to a number of projects supervised by the society. She said KRCS has been launching many projects in health, water and food sectors to help alleviate suffering of the Syrian refugees and ease the burden on the Lebanese state.

She added that KRCS was also assisting the Palestinian refugees in the camps in Lebanon, in addition to a number of Lebanese families. Barjas and head of the volunteers department at KRCS Musaed Al-Enezi, visited the artificial limbs and physical rehabilitation project in Bekaa. Fifty-two patients benefited from the project this year only. Around 370 people benefited from artificial limbs and rehabilitation in Beirut, Tripoli, Sidon and Bekaa.

The KRCS officials also visited Rasheed Syrian refugee camp, which KRCS contributed to its establishment to host more than 65 Syrian families. The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said more than a million Syrian refugees live in Lebanon, while the Lebanese government said the number exceeded 1.5 million.

In Tanzania, The Kuwaiti embassy in the African country honored a number of orphans who took part in a Quran memorization contest, said a statement. The Kuwaiti Embassy in Tanzania said in a statement that some 30 orphans were honored by Kuwaiti Ambassador Jassem Al-Najem. The Kuwaiti diplomat affirmed that his country was keen on bolstering Islamic values amongst the children and youth of Tanzania, noting that the Quran memorization contest was one of the ways to spread the message of Islam. – KUNA