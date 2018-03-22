Weekend weather: Hot during daytime, moderate in evening

KUWAIT: Hot weather is expected in the country during daytime this weekend while it will be moderate during the evenings, said an official at Kuwait Meteorological Center Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi. Qarawi told KUNA yesterday the country is affected by a high-pressure area causing scattered clouds, adding that the effect of low Sudan depression will increase the amounts of clouds due to active wind.

Yesterday’s weather was relatively hot with light to moderate northwesterly winds at speeds of 15-40 km per hour, said Qarawi, adding that dusty might prevail in on open areas with some scattered clouds. Temperatures were between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius with sea level between 3 to 5 feet. Yesterday evening, a light to moderate northwesterly winds at speeds of 12-35 km per hour were expected, with temperatures between 16 to 18 degrees Celsius and sea level between 2 to 5 feet.

Today’s weather will be warm with light to moderate northwesterly wind during the day with speeds of 15- 40 kilometers per hour, and a high temperature between 30 to 33 Degrees Celsius. However, today evening will witness a drop in temperature with light variable wind and low temperatures between 14 to 16 degrees Celsius. As for tomorrow, Qarawi expected the weather to be warm early during the day, with southeasterly wind at speeds between of 8- 35 km per hour. Low temperatures will reach between 13 to 15 degrees Celsius. – KUNA