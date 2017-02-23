Weather expected to be clear and sunny

KUWAIT: Rain is expected to continue until midnight while the weather will clear during the weekend, said an official at Kuwait Meteorological Center Abdulaziz Al- Qarawi yesterday.

Al-Qarawi said that thundershowers might be expected with the lowest and high temperatures reaching between 7 to 9 Degrees Celsius.

As for today and tomorrow, the official said that the weather will hopefully become clear and sunny with low and high temperatures reaching between 21 to 24 Degrees Celsius. Tomorrow evening, however, will witness a drop in temperature with the lowest being at 9 Degrees Celsius, said Al-Qarawi. Kuwait had been recently under the influence of northeastern and northwestern winds, which resulted in the weather being moderately cold and rainy