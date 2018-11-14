Weather Alert – US Embassy Kuwait, November 14, 2018

Location: Kuwait City

Event: Rains are expected to cause flooding in parts of Kuwait. Please monitor the Ministry of Interior’s website and KUNA (kuna.net.kw) for updated information on flooded areas and road closures as they are announced.

Routine consular services are cancelled for this afternoon. Emergency services for U.S. citizens are available via our contact information below.

Actions to Take:

· Avoid highways and flooded areas.

· Do not drive through moving or large areas of standing water.

· Stay off the roads and avoid going out except in emergencies.

· Monitor local media for updates.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Carry proper identification, including a U.S. passport with current Kuwait visa.

Assistance:

· U.S. Embassy Kuwait, Kuwait City

+965-2259-1001

KuwaitACS@state.gov

kw.usembassy.gov