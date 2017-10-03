Weapon cache found in Um Al-Haiman

KUWAIT: Workers in the Um Al-Haiman desert found weapons and ammunition in bags while they were digging. The weapons included six AK-47s, a pistol, a smoke grenade and a box of bullets, besides 1,000 loose rounds. State security and criminal detectives were informed, and investigations are underway.

Gun stolen

An officer told police that his personal pistol (a 9 mm Colt) was stolen from his car, which he had left unlocked. A security source said the officer may be charged with negligence. Forensics officers collected evidence and detectives are working on the case.

Breach of trust

A citizen accused an Egyptian of putting her in trouble after a car rental agency complained against her for not returning a car she rented years ago. The agency claimed the woman rented the car in 2011 and stopped payments two years ago. She also refused to return the car, the agency claimed, and filed charges of breach of trust. Detectives who handled the case found the woman was about to leave the country, so they went to the airport and arrested her. The woman said she rented the car in 2011, but when it broke down in 2015, she asked an employee at the agency to take it back, but he told her to keep it for a while and promised not to add any charges. The employee will be questioned.

No evidence

Police had to release a bedoon woman for lack of evidence after her Gulf national husband accused her of forging official documents and having an Iraqi passport. A security source said the Gulf national claimed his wife told him she is from a Gulf country, but he discovered she is of Iraqi origin. When he questioned her, she confessed and showed him her passport. The wife, meanwhile, claimed this was a malicious accusation and that she is a bedoon. The enraged husband said he will file a complaint at the public prosecution.

Swindling

A citizen accused three Syrians of tricking and swindling him out of KD 2,700 over a business project. The citizen went to Ali Sabah Al-Salem police station and told police the Syrians convinced him about a business, then disappeared when they got the money. Investigations are underway. – Translated from the Arabic press