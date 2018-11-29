Water leak caused power cuts at airport customs

KUWAIT: A source at the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) said power was cut at the airport customs for two days due to water leakage from the roof of the airport garage. The source said a team was sent to repair the problem, which took a long time. The ministry sent a diesel-powered generator to supply power to the customs area, but it was not sufficient to cover all sites of the garage. The source said that as for two stations that went out of commission, the ministry was not able to feed them by diesel-powered generators because it is not possible to send in huge generators inside the customs building, along with a lack of extensions outside.