Wataniya Airways concludes first year of re-operation with exceptional results

KUWAIT: Having resumed its flights back in July 11, 2017, Wataniya Airways celebrates its one-year anniversary of re-operation. The revamped company and current curators achieved a major breakthrough during this year reaching nearly 400,000 passengers.

On this occasion, Wataniya Airways is gifting its customers unique offers including discounts and social media competitions, further to several other surprises throughout this summer season and until Eid al-Adha. The company is seizing this opportunity to extend its gratitude and appreciation to the leader behind Kuwait’s development process and economic growth, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may Allah protect him, for his overwhelming support to the construction, development and expansion process the whole country is witnessing, especially in the civil aviation and air transport sectors. On the other hand, Wataniya Airways is thankful to the Directorate General for Civil Aviation, led by Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud and other administrative overseers for lifting the barriers standing in the way of Kuwaiti and foreign companies operating at Kuwait International Airport.

During a statement to the press, the company announced that obtained results were accomplished thanks to Allah the Almighty and to its employees’ outstanding efforts. The airline’s growing network of destinations encompassed during the first year nearly 16 landing places connecting Kuwait and the Gulf with the Middle East and Europe. Wataniya Airways’ first flight took off last year on July 11, 2017 heading towards the Georgian capital Tbilisi, followed by flights to Baku in Azerbaijan, Sarajevo in Bosnia, Bahrain, Doha, Najaf in Iraq, Beirut, Kathmandu in Nepal, and to the Greek capital Athens.

Moreover, the company recently launched a number of new destinations, including Malaga in Spain, Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey, and lastly four destinations in the Arab Republic of Egypt which are Alexandria, Sohag, Asyut and Luxor.

The company pointed out that it is currently operating a fleet of four Airbus A320 aircrafts and will be receiving additional two of the same model by the end of this month. It is noteworthy to say that Wataniya Airways owes attained positive outcome during first year of re-operation to its highly qualified and experienced team.

Kuwait’s newest airline promised its customers to constantly provide them with the best-in-class services for maximum comfort, yet at very competitive prices through its comprehensive network of destinations, which the company is planning to expand during the upcoming year.