Wataniya Airways commissions its first Airbus

KUWAIT: Wataniya Airways, one of three national carriers of Kuwait, said Thursday its first Airbus (A- 320) arrived at Kuwait International Airport to joint its fleet.

The move opens a new chapter of the airline’s operations on the local market after a five-year hiatus, said Lana Al-Rashid, director of the information and public relations dept. of the company. “This is a historic moment on Wataniya’s march; it is the fruit of a whole year of preparations,” she said in a press release, appreciated the support offered by shareholders over the last years.

Rashid also thanked leaders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), notably DGCA President Sheikh Salman Hamoud Al-Sabah, Director General Eng. Yousef Suleiman Al-Fouzan and Deputy Director General Emad Al-Jalawi for facilitating the resumption of the airline’s operation. The new aircraft will fly to short and medium range destinations in the coming few days, she added. —KUNA