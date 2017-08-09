Waste dumps center is base of recycling: Sheikh Abdullah

KUWAIT: Environment Public Authority (EPA) opened yesterday the first waste dumps center in Al-Salmi, north of Kuwait, in an area of two square kilometers. “Waste dumps assembly center is the base for recycling projects in the country and will be followed with many other ventures,” said Director General of Kuwait Environment Public Authority (EPA) Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Homoud Al-Sabah. EPA is working to increase number of waste recycling factories in Kuwait and reducing waste landfills, Sheikh Abdullah said in a speech, delivered after opening ceremony of the paper waste recycling center.

The center is established in coordination with Kefan Co-Op Society, Kuwait Union Of Consumer Co-Operative Societies (KUCCS), with support by National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and plastic recycling project ‘OMNIYA’.

Sheikh Abdullah said EPA was keen to find a 2-sq-km plot of land in Al-Salmi to build recycling factories in coordination with the Public Authority for Industry (PAI), noting that Kuwait will have more than 15 percent of alternative and renewable energy sources by the end of 2035.

Meanwhile, President of Union of Cooperative Societies Ali Al-Kandari said this project is the first of its kind and can be of a great use to both society and consumers. Regarding the (OMNIYA) project, “it was just a small idea to create environment friendly awareness concept in Kuwait,” said Sanna Al-Qamlas, one of the team members, adding they were able to expand rapidly during their first year. (OMNIYA) signed a contract with (SME) to build the first recycling center for (Pt) substance in the Gulf region, not only in Kuwait. – KUNA