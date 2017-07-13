Wasta and deportation order video

KUWAIT: Two days ago, a Syrian expat living in Kuwait posted a video on social media alleging that he used wasta to cancel a deportation order against him. He claimed that he was facing deportation for driving a motorbike without a license. Yesterday, the Interior Ministry issue a statement commenting on the video and refuting the claims. The Interior Ministry states: “The clip had many lies and false claims including:

First: The violation took place on 16/8/2016 for riding a motorcycle without a license.

Second: The expat granted a settlement on 28/11/2016, as it is in the authority of the traffic department director to grant a settlement in such violation.

Third: The said violation was recorded in 2016 not 2017.

Fourth: The video shows the seal of traffic department director but lacks his signature.

Fifth: Administrative deportation due to driving a vehicle without a driver’s license does not apply to riding motorcycles.

Sixth: The said expat has a driver’s license since 8/6/2016, which is before the violation and the license is still valid.”

Tunnels open

Interior Ministry PR department said the Jamal Abdelnasser tunnel (across from Al-Salam palace and Industrial Shuwaikh), and Jahra road tunnel after the Kuwait sports club will be open and operational from Sunday 16 July 2017 at 9 pm.

Fire in Shuaiba area

A fire broke out in a laborers residence in industrial Shuaiba area, prompting Mina Abdullah and Fahaheel fire centers to respond. The residence covers 5,000 meters squared. The area was evacuated and fire was put out before spreading to a nearby buildings. No injuries were reported.

Jahra municipality achievements

The Jahra municipality branch made several achievements during its “your health is our trust” campaign resulting in the destruction of 600kg of expired foodstuffs, and wrote 63 citations and removed 37 encroachments on state property. It said 87 violating signs, received 30 complaints and 16 abandoned vehicles were removed.

Arrests records

Farwaniya security arrested 19 wanted persons, for absconding, a person for theft, two debtors besides 32 persons who did not have IDs. Hawally security arrested two Arabs, one on a felony and the other on drugs charges. Jahra security arrested a man and a woman (both citizens) in possession of drugs, another person for a debt, and one person for possession of an envelope suspected of containing drugs. Capital security arrested four persons including a wanted citizen for debt, an Arab expat who is wanted and ordered deported. General security arrested a man in possession of a large quantity of drugs and psychoactive pills, also two persons, one Arab and a bedoon in possession of 169 illicit pills.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun