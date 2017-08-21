Warehouse gutted by fire; three firefighters injured

KUWAIT: Five firefighting squads from Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) battled to subdue a fire that broke out at a fodder warehouse in Al-Rai area on Sunday evening. Three firefighters were slightly injured; two of them received first aid at the scene and the third was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to a KFSD statement tonight. Just five minutes after receiving a notification, five squads from the fire departments of the Industrial Shuwaikh, Al-Ardiya, Al-Isnad, South Salmiya and the Capital City arrived at the scene. The fire destroyed the 700 sqm warehouse but the firefighters managed to prevent it from spreading to nearby stores, the statement said, noting that investigations are underway to determine the causes of the accident. – KUNA