Warba Bank highlights the role of financial institutions in oil investments

KUWAIT: Warba Bank, the best investment bank in Kuwait and the best corporate advisory institution, organized a lecture under the title ‘Oil Industry in Kuwait: Reality and Challenges,’ in the headquarters of the bank in Sanabil Tower. The lecture dealt with many vital issues related to the oil industry in terms of investments and developments witnessed by such sector.

The lecture was given by Abdul-Aziz Al-Jaber, a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank. Jaber holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering from the University of Washington and has a long record in the oil sector. He held several positions in both KOC and KPC from 1979 to 2005. He also served as a Chairman and a Board Member in a number of companies such as the Petrochemical Industries Company, the Gulf Oil Company, and the Human Investment Corporation.

During the lecture, he addressed many topics related to the oil sector. He started by giving an overview of the oil industry in Kuwait. Then he addressed the global trend of production and the outlook for oil prices, and the role of the financial institutions in this industry. Jaber also addressed the investment in oil industry and the role played by Warba Bank in developing this sector by injecting investments into it.

These lectures are given as the Bank intends to expand its investments and financing solutions it offers to the oil sector. Last year, the Bank announced that it would contribute to the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) with an amount of KD 25 million to implement KNPC’s Environment-Friendly Fuel Project. That confirms the Bank’s continuous support for the national economy and local companies, and its passion to strengthen its position in the Islamic banking sector in Kuwait.