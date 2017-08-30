‘Wanted man’ nabbed

KUWAIT: Jahra detectives recently arrested a GCC national after a fierce resistance. The suspect had been on the run for two years and is wanted for a 3-year prison sentence and 12 other cases. Security sources said that the suspect had been hiding and only move around in the night to avoid arrest.

Traffic police recently seized nine vehicles with GCC license plate numbers which were being used for reckless driving in Jaber Al-Ali area. Responding to residents’ reports, police patrol rushed to the scene and found many cars racing and crowd watching the drivers. Security sources said that the crowd blocked the police and stopped them from arresting the drivers. However, police combed the area later on and confiscate the vehicles.

Fire in Faiha

Fire broke in a house in Faiha. Firemen rushed to the scene and found out that the fire had started in an air-condition unit. No casualties were reported. In another development, fire ravaged three vehicles parked outside a citizen’s house in Ferdous.

-Al-Rai/ Al-Qabas