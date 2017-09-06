Wafra road project nears completion

KUWAIT: The Wafra road project manager at MPW, Salem Al-Doussary proclaimed that the first phase of the project will be concluded by next March at the earliest. Al-Dousary also added that the total cost of the project would be KD 84.6 million. The project involves building 9 intersections, 9 flyovers and over 41 kilometers of four-lane roads.

Development plan

Kuwait FDI authority director, sheikh Mes’al Al-Jaber said that the current development plan focuses on 9 strategic sectors in the north region including electricity, water, oil, gas, urban development, education, health services, transport, telecommunications, tourism, media and the environment. Al-Jaber added that Kuwait has allocated $ 103 billion for 30 major projects especially after adapting the PPP system.

By A Saleh