VIVA wins ‘Best Telecommunications company of year, Kuwait 2016’ award

Recognition by International Finance Magazine

KUWAIT: “International Finance”, the preeminent international magazine, awarded VIVA, Kuwait’s fastest-growing and most developed telecom operator, in recognition of the telecom firm’s exceptional performance and leadership role through innovative solutions and technology, which serve all the segments in the Kuwaiti market. At the publication’s annual Middle East Awards Summit, which was held in Dubai on January 26, 2017, VIVA received “Best Telecommunications Company of the year, Kuwait 2016” award. VIVA gained this prestigious award based on a series of criteria judged by Global Investors’ editorial panel and a selection of industry experts.

Commenting on this occasion, Eng Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Badran said: “Reaping such accolade “Best Telecommunications Company of the Year, Kuwait 2016″ proves our exceptional performance and the high quality standards our professionals are providing to our customers. We endeavor at VIVA to foster our leadership in the telecom market with our innovative products and services that meet customers’ aspirations.”

International Finance Magazine (IFM) aims to be a source of information, analysis and insights for the global finance community. Headquartered in London, IFM was established with a mission to convey credible financial news and articles to the global financial community in a concise, simple and easy-to-understand manner. The audience for IFM is the financial community worldwide, and includes top decision makers and influencers in the financial industry.

It is noteworthy to mention that VIVA has been awarded recently as “Best Contact Centre Experience” and “Best Network Experience” by INSIGHTS Middle East, “Leading Corporate for Investor Relations in Kuwait”, and “Business Innovation in Risk Management” for the year 2016 during the Annual Excellence Awards for Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM) sponsored by Subex Ltd.

VIVA is the fastest-growing telecom operator in Kuwait. Launched in December 2008, VIVA makes things Possible for its customers by transforming communication, information and entertainment experiences. The company has rapidly established an unrivalled position in the market through its customer centric approach. VIVA’s quest is to be the mobile brand of choice in Kuwait by being transparent, engaging, energetic and fulfilling. VIVA continues to take a considerable share of the market by offering an innovative range of best value products, services and content propositions; a state of the art, nationwide network and world-class service. VIVA offers internet speeds of more than 100 Mbps, due to the implementation of the most advanced fourth generation (4G LTE) network in Kuwait resulting in superior coverage, performance and reliability.